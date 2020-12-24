Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWB. BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.78. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

