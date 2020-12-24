Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,686 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $40.45 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

