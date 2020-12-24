Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,183 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

URI opened at $230.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $249.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

