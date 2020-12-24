Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $310,000 in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 35.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 506,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $112.89.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

