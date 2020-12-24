Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $330,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lear by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,695 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lear by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lear by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $161.91 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $165.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.65.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

