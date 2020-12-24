Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $364,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

