Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 973,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

