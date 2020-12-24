Brokerages Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. AECOM reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

