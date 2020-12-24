Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.52 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

