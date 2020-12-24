Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce sales of $478.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $496.07 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $448.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,353. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

