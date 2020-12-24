Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.14 Billion

Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce $15.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.54 billion and the lowest is $14.75 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $15.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $53.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.72 billion to $54.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.33 billion to $72.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 120,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,408. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

