Brokerages Expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Brokerages expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to announce $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 million to $3.29 million. ClearPoint Neuro posted sales of $3.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year sales of $12.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.67 million, with estimates ranging from $15.44 million to $17.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ClearPoint Neuro.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

CLPT stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $13.71. 2,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,551. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

