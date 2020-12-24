Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $4,312,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

