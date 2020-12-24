Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $4.18

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE AR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. 177,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,198,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

