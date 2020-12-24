Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.
BBL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. 39,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
