Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. 39,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.