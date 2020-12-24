Brokerages Set LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Price Target at $9.50

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

LPL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,109. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

