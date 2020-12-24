Brokerages Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price at $20.13

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.