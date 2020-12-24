Brokerages Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) PT at $9.81

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,683. The stock has a market cap of $309.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06 and a beta of 2.66. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 136,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

