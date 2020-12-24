Brokerages Set TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Target Price at $3.25

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUIFY shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

