Brokerages Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target at $1.77

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.77.

WLDBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 143,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,788. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

