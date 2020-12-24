Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target at C$6.25

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

A number of research firms have commented on XBC. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, M Partners lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,000.

XBC stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.03. The company had a trading volume of 258,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$849.18 million and a P/E ratio of -163.88. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.25.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.0700946 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.