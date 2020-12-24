Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $53.69

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. BidaskClub downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $3,653,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,278,953 shares of company stock valued at $98,136,684.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.