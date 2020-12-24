Brokers Issue Forecasts for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of UBA opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 105,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

