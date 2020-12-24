Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,607,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717,765 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.74% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $383,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Partners Value Investments LP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829,390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052,155 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.53.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

