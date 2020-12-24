BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.58

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.29 million and approximately $208,310.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00336874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.