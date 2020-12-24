Bytom (BTM) One Day Volume Tops $20.03 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $74.65 million and $20.03 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00463890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000240 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,643,709,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,424,482 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

