Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.44. Cabot Oil & Gas also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,457. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

