California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 547 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -102.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

