California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 15.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.09, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 384.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 over the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

