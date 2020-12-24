California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $27,148,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3,812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 935,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 911,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.80, a PEG ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. BidaskClub raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

