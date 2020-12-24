California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,912 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

