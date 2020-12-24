California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 19.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 33.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 51.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

