California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.75 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 326.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

