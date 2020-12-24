Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $528.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

