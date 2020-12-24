Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.38 and last traded at C$39.46. Approximately 385,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 451,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.15.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.30.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total value of C$674,263.65. Insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097 in the last ninety days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

