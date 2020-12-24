Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.03

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 million during the quarter.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company provides its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

