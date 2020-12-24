Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $3,097,285.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 210.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

