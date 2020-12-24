Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $3,097,285.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE COF opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 620,416 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.