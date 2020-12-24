Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Market Cap Hits $3.92 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $82,058.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.