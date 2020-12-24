Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Price Up 10%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 1,663,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 553,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 69,591 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

