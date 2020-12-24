Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 6,278,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,131,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $433,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

