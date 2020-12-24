CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

CBRE Group stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 97.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,802.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

