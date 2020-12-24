Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 72,188 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,058 shares of company stock worth $3,591,384. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

