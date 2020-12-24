Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of National Bank worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 674.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Bank by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Bank by 202.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.24 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.