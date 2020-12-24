Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Argan worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 91.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 267.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Argan by 1,791.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

AGX opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $694.13 million, a P/E ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

AGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

