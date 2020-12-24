Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,459 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

