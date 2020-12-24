Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Simulations Plus worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

