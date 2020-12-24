Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Archrock by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 1,939,567 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,546,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Archrock by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,247,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 621,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

