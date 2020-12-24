Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 54,187 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,187 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX opened at $77.36 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. Barclays raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

