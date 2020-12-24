Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,109 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,929. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.39 and a beta of 0.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

